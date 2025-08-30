Tioga County Spotlight: Economic Development and Planning Department

The Economic Development and Planning Office (ED&P) facilitates and supports activities that increase job opportunities, maximize the quality of life, and foster a vibrant rural economy within the county.

The Planning Division works with municipalities within Tioga County on planning and zoning issues to prepare for future economic development.

ED&P supports and often works in partnership with the Industrial Development Agency, which is a public benefit corporation allowed by State law to promote economic development in the County by providing financial incentives for private entities.

ED&P also works with the Tioga County Property Development Corporation, a New York Land Bank, established to foster economic and community development by acquiring, holding, managing, developing, and marketing distressed, vacant, abandoned, tax-foreclosed, and under-utilized residential and commercial properties.

The Sustainability Manager develops and implements a materials management strategy for Tioga County, prioritizing environmentally sound, cost-effective, and safe practices. This is accomplished through coordinated administrative, operational, and educational programs that maximize waste reduction, reuse, and recycling.