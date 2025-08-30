What’s Happening for the week of August 31, 2025

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available; your event will appear.

SEPTEMBER

Worship Service, 8 a.m. coffee time and 8:45 a.m. service each week at Germany Hill Global Methodist Church, 790 Spaulding Hill Rd., Owego. Immerse yourself in engaging music, prayer, and a scriptural message by Pastor Matt Rowe. All are welcome.

Music Rhythm and Drum Class, every Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m., at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Tech Help with Tina, by appointment only, at Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333.

Spencer Playgroup, every Wednesday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., at 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m. and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting, second Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m., 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Van Etten Public Library, open on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 1-5 p.m.; Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Free Wi-Fi and public computers are available for patrons. Join them Mondays from 10-11 a.m. for a gentle movement exercise class. Family storytime for pre-K children and their caregivers is every Friday from 10-10:30 a.m.

Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the third Monday of each month at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Berkshire senior citizens over 50 years old who are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held on the second Thursday of each month at noon for a dish-to-pass lunch, followed by a business meeting and seven games of Bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire. The time switches to 6 p.m. from April through September.

Chair Yoga for everyone, Thursdays at 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Call (607) 748-9651 for more information.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., will be on break beginning on Sept. 3, and will resume on Oct. 15. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

SEPTEMBER 1

Mahjong, Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

SEPTEMBER 2

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, Tuesdays, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans, and Elections) 10:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI, and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help!

Susquehanna Valley Audubon Meeting and Potluck Supper, 5:30 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Please use the ramp door toward Waverly Street to enter the church. The elevator is available. After the supper, there will be a celebration to honor Patricia Ronsvalle for her 73 years of service to the club. At 7 p.m. there will be a program by the Waterman Conservation Center. For more information, please contact (607) 425-7426.

SEPTEMBER 4

Line Dancing with Red’s Line Dancing Instruction at Newark Valley’s Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Euchre Thursdays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel Meeting, 10:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County 1st Monthly Legislative Work Session and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 5

Senior First Friday Program – His Girl Friday + Lunch, 11a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration required; call (607) 625-3333.

Stories, songs, and a craft; 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will read stories about butterflies, with playtime to follow the 11 a.m. session. All ages are invited.

Flower Cupcake Crawl in Downtown Owego, 5 to 8 p.m., hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace. Visit www.owego.org to learn more.

Berkshire Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Berkshire Fire Department, 12515 NY-38, Berkshire. Enjoy a delicious meal and friendly conversation. Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over is $5.00, under 60 is $7.00. Reservations are required. To reserve your seat, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

SEPTEMBER 6

Ain’t Misbehavin’, music and dancing at Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Dinner of Chicken Piccata at 6 p.m. with dancing to follow; the suggested donation is $15.

Second Annual Build and Grow Event, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Berkshire Creekside Park, 16 Railroad Ave., Berkshire. Two added features this year will be music and food. If you have a business and would like to participate, contact George Lohmann at (607) 765-1198 or email to tiogactc@gmail.com.

SEPTEMBER 7

50th Anniversary Antique Show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Owego Elks Emporium, Church and Front Streets, Owego. For more information, call Barb at (607) 221-9954.

SEPTEMBER 8

Monday lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. The meal will be Sloppy Joes, salad, and dessert.

Wobble Trap – Open Shoot begins at 4 p.m., Berkshire Rod and Gun Club, McMahon Road, Berkshire. For information, call (607) 657-2702.

Mahjong, Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

SEPTEMBER 9

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

SEPTEMBER 11

Line Dancing with Red’s Line Dancing Instruction, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Evening Book Club – TBD, 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

SEPTEMBER 12

All- American Pie and Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Vestal Center United Methodist Church, 478 West Hill Rd., Vestal.

SEPTEMBER 13

Tioga County Rural Ministry’s Fall Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out, Home Central, 152 Central Ave., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 15

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Mahjong Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

SEPTEMBER 16

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, Tuesdays, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

The Ninth Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2025, noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal, and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 18

Euchre Thursdays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Afternoon Book Club – The Long Call by Ann Cleves, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Work Session, 10 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Ladies Night Out with Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the movie begins at 7 p.m., Sayre Theatre, 205 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. Join the Spalding Memorial Library Staff to browse the raffle items available before the movie begins. Tickets can be purchased at the library and the theater for $18. For more information, call (570) 888-7117.

SEPTEMBER 21

Sterling Silver Jewelry Workshop, 2 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

SEPTEMBER 22

Mahjong Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Jane Austen Movie Club – Emma, 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

SEPTEMBER 23

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County Board of Directors Meeting, 5:30 p.m., CCE Tioga Hilltop Community Farm, 343 Cass Hill Rd., Candor. RSVP to Tioga@cornell.edu or (607) 659-5694.

SEPTEMBER 25

Support in Fatherhood, 6 to 7 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. This 60-minute session will include 40 minutes of psychoeducation and 20 minutes of Q&A. Explore the role of fathers in pregnancy and postpartum, including common concerns that fathers have about birth, partnership, and parenting.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

SEPTEMBER 23

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

SEPTEMBER 25

Euchre Thursdays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

SEPTEMBER 29

Mahjong Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

SEPTEMBER 30

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

OCTOBER 2

Line Dancing with Red’s Line Dancing Instruction, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

OCTOBER 5

4th Annual Owego Porchfest, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 50 musical groups perform on porches, balconies, and sidewalks in the Village of Owego. To participate, visit www.owego.org.

OCTOBER 9

Open Paint Night, 6:30 p.m., Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

OCTOBER 11

Organ Concert with Yancey Moore, 5 p.m. dinner followed by the concert, Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

Annual Chance Auction, 1 p.m., Drawing tickets at 2 p.m., VFW, 932 W. Lockhart St., Sayre. $5 donation includes 10 bid tickets, door prize ticket, drink & dessert. Benefit: Sayre-Athens Lioness Lions Community Projects.

OCTOBER 13

Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

OCTOBER 16

Line Dancing with Red’s Line Dancing Instruction, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

NOVEMBER 6

Helping Kids Cope with Big Feelings, 6 to 7 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. This 60 minute session will include 40 minutes of psycho-education and 20 minutes of Q&A. Participants will learn about early childhood emotions and how to help their children navigate challenges. This event is free and open to the public.