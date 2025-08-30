Celebrate Abilities Day Brings Joy to Lions Camp Badger

Late July brought sunshine and smiles to visitors at Lions Camp Badger, where Celebrate Abilities Day welcomed campers, families, and community members for a day of joy, connection, and empowerment.

Sponsored by the New York State MD-20 and Bermuda Lions and the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers, this heartwarming event was a testament to what happens when generosity meets purpose.

Local businesses stepped up to fuel the fun: Dandy Corporation donated pizza, while Wegmans provided refreshing drinks and tasty snacks. Carnival goodies such as cotton candy, cookies, and ice cream were also available at no charge to participants.

Lions Club members from across the state volunteered their time and talents, serving food with a smile and running classic carnival games that brought out laughter and friendly competition. From ring tosses to a human slot machine, the games were a hit with kids and adults alike.

The air was alive with music thanks to Sideshow Allstars and The Mermaids, whose live performances had guests soaking in the festive atmosphere. A number of superheroes stopped by for the day, including Spiderman, Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and many others! Broome County community policing officers were present and enjoyed photo shoots with event goers.

Also available were guided hikes and opportunities to learn about different cultures from the camp’s international exchange visitors. The Physics Bus also made an appearance, so there was something for everyone!

This event wasn’t just about fun, it was about fostering community and celebrating the unique abilities of every individual. Service organizations, families, and campers mingled, shared stories, and built lasting memories in a setting designed to uplift and inspire.

Lions Camp Badger wishes to thank the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers, Dandy Corporation, Wegmans, and the Broome County Police Department for making this memorable event possible.

Lions Camp Badger is located in Spencer and provides overnight and day summer camp programming for kids and adults with disabilities. Learn more at www.lionscb.org.