Coming up soon: The Tioga County Fair!

By Wendy Post —

The agricultural community, demo community, the Tioga County Fair Board, and a host of volunteers will be joining together from Aug. 5-9 to host this year’s Tioga County Fair at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego, N.Y. One of the longest-running agricultural fairs, guests will be able to learn about all things agriculture, or maybe take in a demolition derby or two, the return of the Dash for Cash and Power Wheels Derby, rodeos, and much more!

Upon entry to the fair, guests can enjoy all of the attractions. An all-inclusive gate pass of $16 a day ($1 cash discount if purchasing a wristband with cash) will be offered throughout the week except for Tuesday. Admission on Tuesday is free for all. There will be no carnival or midway, but many family-friendly games and activities.

Guests can browse the Fairgrounds each morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and then admission charges begin on Wednesday and continue through Saturday.

Over the next few weeks, we will have more coming up for you on the activities being presented at the fair and the work behind bringing it together for the community.

And if you’re looking to volunteer, they need you! Email to tcfsandyb@gmail.com to learn more.

You can also visit www.tiogacofair.com to learn more about attractions, contest rules for participants, and so much more.

Stay tuned!