Golf for Guthrie Hospice Tournament Celebrates 23 Years of Generosity

The 23rd annual Golf for Guthrie Hospice Tournament continued its tradition of community support, raising more than $46,000 this year and bringing the 23-year total to nearly $680,000. These funds are vital in advancing Guthrie Hospice’s mission of providing compassionate care to those in need.

Guthrie is committed to providing coordinated care from birth to the end of life. They believe in compassion, quality, and integrated care. This belief extends to the very end of life, when medical, emotional, and spiritual needs can be most important. Guthrie Hospice supports these needs for terminally ill patients and their families.

“We are truly grateful to our sponsors, golfers, community partners, and volunteers who make this cherished annual tradition possible,” said Tricia Huston, Executive Director of Guthrie Resource Development. “This ongoing support strengthens the compassionate hospice care Guthrie provides every day. Every dollar raised helps ensure that patients and families continue to receive the comfort, dignity, and support they deserve during life’s most vulnerable moments.”

A special thank you to Williams Toyota of Sayre, which marked its 20th year as the Title Sponsor. Kecks Food Service continued its impressive 23-year legacy as the Banquet Sponsor, joined this year by BNY Wealth as the banquet co-sponsor.

Hudock Capital Group partnered as the 2025 Golden Ticket Sponsor, and Sayre American Legion Post #283 once again served as the Registration Sponsor.

The support of these organizations reflects the collective effort that makes Golf for Guthrie Hospice a highlight of the year and a vital fundraiser for our community.

Congratulations to this year’s tournament champions, Team C&N. To learn more about how you can support Hospice, visit www.guthrie.org/giving-guthrie.