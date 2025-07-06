Strawberry Festival Draws Thousands to Owego

Someone turned off the rain faucet and turned up the heat for the 43rd Annual Strawberry Festival, an event that drew thousands to downtown Owego on June 20 and 21. The festival’s 5K event on June 19 at Hickories Park was also met with clear skies for its participants.

A thanks is extended to all who volunteered, worked, and performed at this community festival. We have loaded and shared many photos and videos from the event for your viewing pleasure. They can be found on our Facebook page.

A big thanks is also extended by the Historic Owego Marketplace and the Strawberry Festival Committee to the businesses that supported the event through their sponsorship and participation, as well as to the area organizations and merchants that helped support the event.

This year was truly a community event, and the committee welcomes any ideas for next year’s event, tentatively slated for June 19 and 20 in downtown Owego, with the 5K on June 18 at Hickories Park in Owego.

Until then, stay cool and be sure to support your local merchants!

Visit www.owego.org for all things festival or visit The Historic Owego Marketplace or The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook.