Strawberry Festival Draws Thousands to Owego

Someone turned off the rain faucet and turned up the heat for the 43rd Annual Strawberry Festival, an event that drew thousands to downtown Owego on June 20 and 21. The festival’s 5K event on June 19 at Hickories Park was also met with clear skies for its participants.
Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center took second place for children’s organizations for this year’s parade; Owego Little League came in first. For floats, Tioga United Way placed first, followed by the Owego Nazarene Church, which placed second. Photo credit: Jennifer Schecter.
A thanks is extended to all who volunteered, worked, and performed at this community festival. We have loaded and shared many photos and videos from the event for your viewing pleasure. They can be found on our Facebook page.
Owego Little League came in first for children’s organizations for this year’s parade; Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center placed second. (Photo by Ken Waterhouse)
A big thanks is also extended by the Historic Owego Marketplace and the Strawberry Festival Committee to the businesses that supported the event through their sponsorship and participation, as well as to the area organizations and merchants that helped support the event.
Tri-Town Insurance served as the parade’s grand marshal, celebrating 100 years of service this year. (Photo by Ken Waterhouse)
This year was truly a community event, and the committee welcomes any ideas for next year’s event, tentatively slated for June 19 and 20 in downtown Owego, with the 5K on June 18 at Hickories Park in Owego.
Until then, stay cool and be sure to support your local merchants!
News media dressed the part for Thursday’s 5K at Hickories Park. (Photo by Ken Waterhouse)
Visit www.owego.org for all things festival or visit The Historic Owego Marketplace or The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook.
And they’re off! Photo from the Kids’ Fun Run captured by Joann Waterhouse.
A proud participant! (Photo by Joann Waterhouse)
This guest to Friday’s Block Party had strawberry red on her mind. (Photo by Joann Waterhouse)
It was all about the strawberries! (Photo by Ken Waterhouse)
Triple Cities Soul Machine gave a powerhouse performance during Friday’s Block Party event. (Photo by Ken Waterhouse)
Thousands of One offers a soulful fireworks performance to cap off Friday’s Block Party event. (Photo by Wendy Post)
There were plenty of activities for youth during this year’s festival. (Photo by Joann Waterhouse)
Ted the Tortoise, from the Waterman Conservation Education Center, was a big hit on Saturday! (Photo by Joann Waterhouse)
Taking a photo with the moon! (Photo by Ken Waterhouse)
The festival welcomed Dirt Farm back to this year’s festival! (Photo by Ken Waterhouse)
The Songs Remain, a Led Zeppelin tribute band that arrived out of Rochester, entertained guests on Saturday. (Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail)
Adeline and Reagan cool off in the shade on Saturday! Photo provided.
Tri-Town Insurance, medal sponsors for the festival’s 5K, hands out medals at the finish line to participants. (Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail)
Paw Patrol, at your service! (Photo by Ken Waterhouse)
