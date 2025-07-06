Market 32 and Price Chopper’s Partnership with Freihofer’s Raises Over $18,000 for the Parkinson’s Foundation

Market 32 and Price Chopper, in collaboration with trade partner Freihofer’s Baking Co., recently raised $18,970 to benefit the Parkinson’s Foundation. The amount was revealed during a check presentation at the Clifton Shoppers World Market 32, where teammates, company leaders, and members of the community gathered to celebrate the latest impactful donation to the cause.

During April and May, with every purchase of select Freihofer’s products, Market 32 and Price Chopper, and Freihofer’s each donated $0.05 to the Parkinson’s Foundation. The Parkinson’s Foundation helps people with Parkinson’s disease, a progressive, neurodegenerative brain disorder that affects the nervous system, by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. Every dollar raised helps the Foundation’s mission of propelling toward a cure for Parkinson’s, improving care, and providing hope for nearly one million people in the U.S. and their families affected by the disease.

“Market 32 and Price Chopper are grateful for the culture of giving and unwavering support of our trade partner, Freihofer’s, and our communities,” said Pam Cerrone, Market 32 and Price Chopper director of community relations. “The funds raised will help the Parkinson’s Foundation as they lead the way in research and finding a cure for Parkinson’s disease.”

“We at the Parkinson’s Foundation are thrilled to have partnered with Market 32, Price Chopper, and Freihofer’s Baking Co. again this year,” said Adrienne Casano, Parkinson’s Foundation regional director, Northeast. “We can’t thank them enough for their spirit of generosity and for lending their reach to raise awareness and fund crucial services for the Parkinson’s community in the Northeast and New England.”