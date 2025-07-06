Arts and Entertainment at the Berkshire Blueberry and Book Festival

The Eleventh Annual Berkshire Blueberry and Book Festival once again offers something old and something new, with a wide range and full schedule of local performers in two entertainment venues, plus an art show featuring local artists.

The festival will be held on Saturday, July 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in and around the Berkshire Free Library, Community Hall, and Fire Station, all at the corner of Route 38 and Jewett Hill Road in Berkshire, New York.

New to the entertainment scene will be Janelle Daddona, bringing an “acoustic coffeehouse sound” to the Community Hall stage from 1-1:45 p.m. Daddona is a “one-woman” show, accompanying her soulful vocals with a solid, percussive rhythm guitar. Her favorite musical practice is putting a new twist on an old song so that it is just barely recognizable, but she also enjoys sharing her original compositions.

A woman of many interests, Janelle brings her “eclectic” taste to her performances, covering artists as varied as Gillian Welch and Bob Marley.

The entertainment lineup begins at 10 a.m. in the fire station with local talent Ed Nizalowski returning to play both his soprano sax and flute; not all at once, of course.

Candor’s Annie Ol’ Thyme, returning for its second performance at the festival, will follow at 11 a.m., performing traditional/ Americana music with guitar, fiddle, and mandolin, sprinkled with banjo.

The ever-popular Waverly resident Andy Fagan, who you may have seen performing at the Strawberry Festival in Owego last month, will offer his vocals accompanied by his guitar, performing old favorites along with his own originals.

The fire station entertainment will wrap up with Endicott’s Rob Weinberger’s inspired jazz on his saxophone.

Entertainment in the Community Hall will also begin at 10 a.m. when Owego’s Melissa Collins returns to serenade guests on her harp.

Local duo Sister Moon will follow, also returning to perform folk vocals accompanied by their acoustic guitars.

Valley Harmony, a men’s a cappella quartet founded in 2007, representing Berkshire, Newark Valley, and Nichols, will also return to sing all sorts of favorite songs.

The art show will also take place in the Community Hall. Local artists will display their work and compete for two prizes: one a people’s choice award and the other juried. Come enjoy the artwork and add your vote for the people’s choice award. People always marvel at the varied local talent.

The festival provides funding for the Berkshire Free Library, which serves both Berkshire and Richford. Besides the program advertisers, the festival is sponsored by the Town of Berkshire, the Town of Richford, Visions Federal Credit Union, NBT, and Matt Kistner of Edward Jones.