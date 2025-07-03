Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Whew! Is it hot out or what? I hope you all are staying cool. I used to be a shelter cat a while back. This nice lady named Regina adopted me five years ago. I have had a great life with her.

Well, she got really sick recently and had to go to the Mercy House. They tell me she is never coming back home. This makes me sad. Her son William can’t take care of me, so he heard about Gail’s rescue and called her to come get me.

I’ve been with her a little over a week. I came with my toys, cat bed, and scratcher, so I have everything I need except the food. Gail took me to the vet because I have bad breath. I guess I have dental issues and need teeth pulled.

If you are rich and want to adopt me and get my bad teeth pulled, then great. If you are poor, as most people are right now, sending money to help Gail pay my bill to get my teeth done would be great.

You can call her for more information on where to send funds, or you can deposit a check at the Redemption Center, Up the Creek Consignment, or at Endless Mountains and say it’s for me, Buttercup. Checks can be written out to Gail Ghinger or EMVC.

Gail can be reached at (607) 689-3033. Thank you for helping me.