Readers’ Column for the week of June 29, 2025

If there is anyone out there who sells Avon products, please leave your name and phone number in this column. Thank you.

Back to the acre; space from the goal line to the 91 yd. line standard football field. An inch of water here is a little more than 27 thousand gallons. If the company in Central NY wanted 27 million gallons a day, the tank would be one thousand inches deep. They only want 20 million gallons, approximately .74 of 27 million, 740 inches, slightly more than 720 inches or 60 feet. Water tank 91 yds. long, standard width 60 ft. deep. The main function is cooling, concentrating energy in a different medium, cool one, heat another. Does this relate to solar power? Light to heat and electricity? Sort it out. Challenging and interesting.

The speed on George Street is 15, not 40 or 50. This has been an issue for years. Especially since we have at least two autistic kids down here. I’m done with speeding.

If I could make a suggestion, if we all do another protest in the park can you all clean up your trash? The place was left a wreck.

Around 8:30 tonight, June 17, I was standing on my front porch on Cass Hill Road when I saw a black bear come into my front yard and cross my backyard. It looked healthy; I thought I’d mention that.

I’m wondering what happened to all the country stations. Binghamton had a lot of stations, but only one that played old country; it was 96.1. Why would you take that station away from people? Give us back our 96.1!

I got to thinking, Tractor Supply should go in where the old Grand Union was in Owego because they are going to be way off the beaten path. If they were in the old Grand Union building, they would be with all those other businesses right there. It’s too bad; I think they would do much better there.

This is to our lawmakers who decided to shut down public transportation throughout the village of Owego. I witnessed, on Monday, June 23, an elderly man who had to walk from the Sunrise Motel into town, and as he was going back, he passed out. Where are the buses? Where’s the dial rides we used to have? It used to be such a nice community to help our elderly people. Thank you to all the volunteers and the people who stopped and cared for this man. He really appreciated it. God bless.

Why are a lot of things that need to be taken care of by the DPW in the Village of Newark Valley put out to bid? One example is the awning that they want to put up at the entrance of the office. First, the DPW was going to do it; now it’s going out to bid. This is just one example of many. Our tax dollars are hard at work!

The Strawberry Festival was phenomenal, but why do people bring their dogs? Do they honestly think the dog enjoys navigating through crowds of people, burning their feet on the hot pavement, and being out in the scorching sun? The dogs I saw were so hot and thirsty that their tongues were hanging down to the ground. Be a responsible dog owner and leave them home where they will be much more comfortable. Just think how thankful they’ll be and how happy to see you when you get home!

We were asked to buy local, so I called local plumbers to fix a leaky pipe. The first one touted his expertise, but he never showed up as scheduled. I stayed home for nothing. The second plumber, who says, “Outstanding customer service to all customers,” and on the internet says, “Be honest, offer fair prices, and return phone calls.” I was told when I called that my call would be returned. It was not. I’m on Social Security. I wanted to avoid a larger company, which can be very expensive for small jobs. I tried.

Congratulations, everyone, for an outstanding Strawberry Festival! A tremendous amount of work for all involved, but well worth it. It really puts Owego on the map!

While I can understand certain businesses, etc. in Owego wanting to preserve their parking spaces for customers during the Strawberry Festival, for pity’s sake, PLEASE spring for a professionally made reusable sign. This event has happened 43 times, and the places I’m thinking of have been around nearly as long. Make that small investment. And how about adding a “please” and/or “thank you” so your establishment doesn’t come off as not being part of the community? You may even get future customers by being friendly. THANK YOU!

“When you are dead, you don’t know you are dead. The pain is felt by others. The same thing happens when you are stupid.” — Alfred E. Neuman

National Political Viewpoints

Is there anybody out there who is a Democrat that will actually admit it and be proud of it nowadays? I’d like to meet one. Your party has become so disgusting and wrong on every issue. What is wrong with you people? Have you no morals, ethics, values? What are you thinking?

If you’re not an American citizen and you’re here on a visa, or for any other reason, protesting and hating our country, you get shipped out, period! If you’re an American citizen and you peacefully protest, that’s fine. But if you’re not an American citizen, get the hell out of our country. And if you’re violent, you go to jail. Got it? It’s not that complicated, Democrats. It’s time for some law!

I was at the No Kings protest in Owego. I have never been so proud, and at the same time so ashamed of my government. After the protest, I ran into somebody I know. I was telling him I was at this protest, and it was mentioned more or less, “Haven’t you got anything better to do?” And my reply was this: “I have other things to do, but I have nothing better to do than to try to save our democracy in the United States of America.” You people don’t understand that. All you are is MAGA freaks. Stay the course; you know what’s next. It’s not going to be good.

Our roads in New York State are terrible. I hope our governor hears this because I saw in the news the other day that she spent another $50 million on illegal immigrants. Illegals are not supposed to be here; that’s why they’re called illegals. We need to spend $50 million on our roads, not on illegals. Thank you.

I love the way the Democrats lie about how inflation isn’t coming down. It’s increased by the smallest amount in years, and the price of eggs has come down $0.60 a week. Last time I checked, it was $2.47 a dozen. The price of gas is coming down $.60 and will fluctuate because of the summer fuel, but overall prices have just come down. So what are you talking about? Now you just come out and blatantly lie, and all the other groceries that I’m familiar with have either come down a little or remained the same. So stop lying, people! Of course, it’s hard to break a bad habit because that’s all you do.

The Iranian regime was given sufficient warning by the greatest modern president of all time, namely, Donald Trump, as to what will happen if they keep marching toward nuclear weapons. That promise was kept by one of the best military operations in history when Iranian nuclear sites were obliterated. Now backlash from the Marxist and Jihadi groups and their idiot stooges in the news media will cause turmoil in the U.S. and around the world. Patriots should come together and publicly support President Trump and make America great once again.

Kathy Hochul, Chuck Schumer, and AOC all need to be replaced with conservatives.

I drive by the highway crew (who, most likely, are legal immigrants or descendants of them), out in the unrelenting, blazing sun, with no shade, dust and dirt flying in their faces, heat indexes well over 100 degrees, using hot equipment and materials, and I think: how can anyone consider it is right or fair to take their tax dollars to pay for every need of people who came here illegally; in most cases just to take advantage, and in some cases with bad intentions?

Regarding Iran, your president made a choice between two bad options: do nothing or do something. Doing something is the harder and less politically popular choice. Iran’s policy is “Death to Isreal” and “Death to America.” The only difference between the Iranian government and NAZIs is the spelling. Further, if Iran went nuclear, then there would be massive global proliferation of nuclear weapons. I am proud of our president. President Biden’s most difficult decision was raspberry or black cherry Jello. While it seems that Trump can hardly express a sentence sometimes, it takes character to do the right thing.

If you still have a Trump flag or banner waving in the breeze, this is what it says about you: you reflect on lying, cheating, and stealing; you support the destruction of this country, you lack compassion and empathy, you believe in junk science, you are racist, and you

support utter lawlessness. How can you live with yourselves?

Israel is so proud of itself; they trapped millions of innocent people in a fishbowl, starved them, and used them for target practice when they tried to get food. I understand they were attacked and 1,200 people were killed, but does that justify killing over 54,000 innocent people? Now they have attacked Iran for something that might happen, and Trump is supporting Israel to the last person in the Middle East. What would it be like if Israel weren’t in the Middle East, relocate them to Washington, D.C., and have peace in the Middle East?

Did you see Trump’s boast about how much money he is making with his Crypto account, hawking Bibles, memorial coins, sneakers, and the upcoming smartphone? How embarrassing that the President of the U.S. stoops this low to make money. I ‘m sure there are some inventors out there who would let him sell their merchandise if he is that desperate for money.

“On Friday, journalist Dean Blundell reported that Washington insiders and observers from abroad had noticed how rarely Trump appears in public and how often he falls asleep when he does, prompting speculation that he is not physically able to do the work of the presidency. Blundell suggested that Trump’s team would look for a way to get the president out of the G7 early to avoid exposure.” — Heather Cox Richardson. (June 16, 2025)