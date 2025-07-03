Depot Friday Nights continue with the return of Greg Neff

Depot Friday Nights continue at the Lehigh Valley Ray Shaver Depot in Newark Valley on July 4 with the return of Greg Neff. Greg is a singer, songwriter, and guitarist specializing in the music of ‘60s and ’70s including The Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel, Kris Kristofferson, and many others. Greg enjoys interacting with the audience and he has become a favorite at the Depot.

Rick Marsi returns to the Depot on July 11. Rick is a naturalist, a freelance writer, photographer, author of several books, and a nature consultant. He and Jan have traveled around the world looking at and studying the mysteries of nature. This year, Rick’s talk will focus on “Artic Dreams: Exploring Northern Finland and Norway.” Let your imagination run wild while you are listening to Rick and watching his beautiful slides, and you can almost imagine you are standing beside him in Finland.

On July 18 the Depot welcomes back the hot piano playing of Rick Pedro with his infectious blend of ragtime and modern classics, along with patriotic standards. Rick brings his unique stage presence that has been thrilling audiences for several years. Rick’s piano comes alive with fast-paced melodies and soulful harmonies paired with his unique humor.

On July 25 Pat Kane and West o’ Clare will provide a wonderful evening by playing and singing traditional toe-tapping Irish music, as well as several songs that Pat has written himself. This band has been a favorite at the Depot for many years, and you will be clapping your hands, tapping your toes, and maybe even dancing on the Depot stage floor.

Weather permitting, the concerts will be outside, so bring a lawn chair and a friend. The Rick Marsi show will be inside the Depot.

This project is made possible in part with public funds from the NYS Council on the Art’ Decentralization Program, administered locally by The ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes.