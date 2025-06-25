TOI Family Health Clinic Expands Services with Safe Sharps Disposal

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. recently announced the launch of a free sharps disposal service at its Family Health Clinic, located at 110 Central Ave. in Owego. The new service allows individuals to safely dispose of used needles, lancets, and other sharps in a secure drop-off container located just inside the clinic’s front entrance.

Improper disposal of sharps can pose significant risks to sanitation workers, public health, and the environment. TOI’s new program offers a simple, effective solution to address these concerns.

“Many individuals managing chronic health conditions face challenges when it comes to the safe disposal of sharps,” said Ashley Tomazin, Director of Family Health Services.

Tomazin added, “For some, it is a matter of not knowing where to take them. For others, transportation, cost, or stigma can be barriers. By offering a free, convenient drop-off location, we are ensuring that every member of our community – regardless of their circumstances – has access to safe and supportive health resources.”

Community members are welcome to drop off their used sharps discreetly during business hours. The clinic is open Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition to sharps disposal, the Family Health Clinic provides a range of services, including acute and comprehensive reproductive health care and health education. New patients and walk-ins are always welcome.

To learn more about available services or to make an appointment, call (607) 687-5333 or visit https://tiogaopp.org/health-services/ or follow the clinic on Instagram at @toi_familyhealthclinic.