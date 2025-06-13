Ribbon-cutting celebrates new ownership at Donoli’s Restaurant

A ribbon-cutting ceremony held on May 30 celebrated the new ownership of Donoli’s Restaurant and Banquets in Apalachin, as the Tioga County dining landmark begins a new chapter under Kris and Amber Kasmarcik.

Hosted by the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, the ceremony, held at Donoli’s Restaurant and Banquets, located at 6510 State Route 434 in Apalachin, officially marked the transition of ownership from longtime founders Scott and Linda Fargnoli to Kris and Amber Kasmarcik, who are preparing to take the helm of this 35-year-old local favorite.

Donoli’s first opened its doors in January 1990, quickly becoming a popular destination for family dinners, business meetings, and special celebrations across the region.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kris and Amber as the new stewards of this cherished establishment,” said Sabrina Henriques, Ph.D., President and CEO of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce.

She continued, “Donoli’s has long been a cornerstone of our community, and we look forward to seeing how the new owners will carry on its tradition of excellence while bringing in fresh ideas.”

The ceremony included remarks from the new owners.

For more information, contact the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce at (607) 687-7335 or visit www.tiogachamber.com.