Tioga County Sheriff’s Report

On May 27, 2025, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested William A. Ward Jr., age 39, of Berkshire, New York, on an active arrest warrant from the Town of Richford Court. Ward was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree and Tampering with Evidence.

These charges resulted from an investigation of a traffic stop in March of 2025 when Ward had attempted to discard evidence out of the vehicle window. The items discarded were recovered and tested positive for methamphetamine.

Ward was arraigned in C.A.P. Court on May 27, 2025 and was released on his own recognizance to appear at a later date in the Town of Richford Court.