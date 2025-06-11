Tioga County Property Transactions

On May 23, 2025, property located at 664 Long Creek Rd., Town of Owego from Basil and Susan Deliman to James and Kathleen Ward for $290,000.

On May 27, 2025, property located at 92 Pamela Dr., Town of Nichols, from Lucy Bardo to Tammy Barattucci for $157,000.

On May 27, 2025, property located at 120 Ellis Creek Rd., Town of Barton, from Duane Eccleston to Thomas Avery for $145,000.

On May 27, 2025, property located at 35 Erie St., Village of Owego, from Cristine Prat to Mason Pratt for $26,000.

On May 28, 2025, property located at 285 East Spencer Rd., Town of Spencer, from Richard Carling Jr. to Michael Sackett for $28,000.

On May 28, 2025, property located at 23 Aman Dr., Town of Spencer, from Frandsen Real Estate LLC to Dustin and Danielle Steves for $120,000.

On May 28, 2025, property located at Hulbert Hollow Road, Town of Spencer, from Thomas Stringer to Noah Rummel for $30,000.

On May 29, 2025, property located at Hall Road, Town of Owego, from Allen and Tracy Warner to Buy Great Land LLC for $15,000.

On May 29, 2025, property located at 637 Oak Hill Rd., Town of Barton, from Frank and Cynthia Robbins to Justin Gill for $7,500.

On May 29, 2025, property located at State Route 96B, Town of Spencer, from Angelo Sand and Gravel, Inc. to Edger Spencer Holdings LLC for $1,075,700.

On May 30, 2025, property located at 1092 Talmadge Hill S., Town of Barton, from James and Joyce Terwilliger to Jeffrey and Jean Barber for $140,000.

On May 30, 2025, property located at 609 Smokey Zimmer Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Jason Harvey to Charles Newton for $48,000.

On May 30, 2025, property located at 495 Cayuta Ave., Village of Waverly, from Marcus Thomas to National Realty Company LLC for $150,000.

On May 30, 2025, property located at 8 Standish Dr., Town of Owego, from Arnie and Jessica Salisbury to Kristen Lakomec for $263,000.

On May 30, 2025, property located at 40 Pine St., Village of Waverly, from Larry Houser Jr. to James Mullin for $222,450.

On May 30, 2025, property located at 22 Dover Dr., Town of Owego, from Josemar and Jenny Almanzar to Josemar Almanzar for $105,288.78.

On June 2, 2025, property located at 497 Fulton St., Village of Waverly, from Robert Fabbri to First Patriot Properties LLC for $143,000.