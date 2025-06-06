Purse and Jewelry Chance Auction to Benefit ANHC and NYSWISC Karenlea Kretsch Foundation

NYS Women, Inc. Susquehanna Chapter is hosting a Purse and Jewelry Chance Auction on Sunday, June 8, with proceeds going to the ANHC and NYSWISC Karenlea Kretsch Foundation. The event will take place at the Moose Lodge in Owego with doors opening at noon.

Karenlea passed January of 2024. Her ties to the community were many, but her passions were the NYS Women Inc. Susquehanna Chapter (Owego Business and Professional Women), A New Hope Center, and the Women of the Moose.

At the time of her passing, the NYSWISC executive board looked for ways that they could honor Karenlea for her 56 years with the organization. Karenlea was a board member for over 25 years at A New Hope Center and remained active with the organization.

The two organizations got together and came up with a foundation to assist domestic violence survivors with starting a new chapter in their new lives.

“Karenlea was an uplifting, positive person who felt you should always look within to make yourself happy or feel positive,” organizers wrote in a press release. “She believed that with every paycheck you earned, you kept a portion for yourself and bought something that would make you feel good. It did not have to be expensive. It could be as simple as a pair of earrings or a complete outfit, but something that you could afford and make you feel great.”

Anyone who knew Karenlea always saw her dressed to the nines, complete with matching jewelry, shoes, purse, and lipstick! The collection of purses is gently used and brand new. Each purse is complete with accessorizing custom jewelry.

The event is in her honor, and all proceeds go to the foundation administered by A New Hope Center.

Doors open at noon, with a light lunch available by the Women of the Moose for $10. At 1 p.m. guests can peruse tables of auction items and place tickets, which will be drawn at 2 p.m. Event tickets are $5 for the event, and each ticket gets you a strip of ten auction tickets. Additional tickets can be purchased for $2 for a strip of 10.

There will be a cash bar, 50/50 drawing, a bake sale, and delicious homemade lunches for $10.

To purchase tickets for the event, contact NYSWISC@gmail.com, Pam Pringle at (607) 621-6190, or purchase at the door. The maximum number of tickets is 75, and you must be present to win.