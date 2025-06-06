Letter: EPA ignoring Climate change and disasters

Dear Editor,

The 47th president’s EPA administrator, Lee Zeldin, is proposing the repeal of the agency’s legal authority to regulate carbon dioxide and methane levels from vehicles, power plants, and other oil and gas infrastructure. These are the gases that most threaten our health and are the major contributors to CLIMATE CHANGE.

The New York Times alleges that in 2024 there were 27 billion-dollar weather and climate disasters, up from three in 1980. At the same time, the administration is downsizing the National Weather Service and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

This must be okay because we can always escape to a Trump hotel or golf course in the Middle East, Asia, or perhaps Russia.

Sincerely,

Marty Borko

Waverly, N.Y.