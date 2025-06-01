A Pastor’s Thoughts

By Pastor Bill Kohler, First Baptist Church of Owego —

In 1863, John Gillleland invented a double-barrel cannon for the Confederate Army. His intent was that when the two cannonballs were fastened together by a long chain, they would mow the enemy down like a scythe.

A large crowd assembled to observe John’s masterpiece. When the fuses were lighted, the ignition between the barrels was not in unison. As a result, the cannonballs went wild, tearing up a row of corn, knocking down a chimney, and killing a poor cow.

In the days of the old sailing ships, the cannons would sometimes break loose from the breeching ropes, slide across the deck, and smash into the gunwale. Thus, the term “he is like a loose cannon.”

Sailors during the war, going on shore leave, were warned, “loose lips sink ships.”

All three illustrations demonstrate the considerable damage that can be done by defective cannons and careless conversation. Such is also the damage that can be done by careless words spoken that offend others. The damage done is offensive and sometimes destroys someone’s reputation.

(Ephesians 4:29) Let no harmful conversation proceed out of your mouth, but only that which encourages others.

Remember James 3:8: The tongue cannot be tamed; it is unruly and filled with deadly poison.