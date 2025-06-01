Memorial Day traditions in Owego

Memorial Day traditions in OwegoA veteran rides in style during the Memorial Day parade held on May 26 in downtown Owego, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Posted By: psadvert June 1, 2025

By JoAnn R. Walter — 

Blue skies and warmer temperatures welcomed guests to the annual Memorial Day parade and remembrance ceremony on May 26 in Owego, N.Y. 

Veterans and school groups, the OFA Parade Band, police, fire department, and first responders, among others, took part in the annual parade, which kicked off at 10 a.m. John Loftus was the parade organizer.

Barbara Bilbrey, Gold Star Mother, was the Master of Ceremonies.

Barbara Bilbrey, Master of Ceremonies and Gold Star Mother of Spec. Charles Bilbrey, Jr., welcomes guests following the annual parade on May 26. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Bilbrey’s son, Charles Bilbrey, Jr., was born and raised in Owego, a member of Scout Troop 38, and an OFA graduate. He was killed in action in 2007 while serving in Iraq and now rests in Owego’s St. Patrick’s Cemetery. 

Barbara noted that the Civil War memorial was originally dedicated on Memorial Day in 1891. Today, there are separate monuments for WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, and the Global War on Terrorism.

Barbara remarked, “All of us here today gather in the tradition of remembering our war dead, POWs, and MIAs, and we will never forget the cost of freedom,” and expressed a vision she has: “To teach the next generation those traditions.” 

Pictured is a friend of Tioga County, Erwin Flohr, who was a guest speaker at this year’s Memorial Day remembrance ceremony. He stopped by to visit the grave of his dear friend, Jim Raftis, Sr. Flohr, from the Netherlands, had been in contact with Raftis since 2008, although he missed meeting him in person. Raftis passed away on May 11. Photo provided.

2025 marks a difference, Barbara reflected, that being without Jim Raftis, Sr., who hosted the ceremony for the last sixty years. Raftis passed away on May 11. Barbara commended Raftis for his dedication to remembering the fallen soldiers and veterans of Tioga County.

Barbara asked those gathered, “Let’s mark a moment of silence for a man the likes of whom shall never pass this way again.”

Dorolyn Perry, of the V.F.W. Post 1371 Auxiliary and Jim Raftis Sr.’s sister, shared, “I would like to remember my special veteran, my brother, Jim. He was an advocate for veterans until the last day, and he would have loved to be here today, especially to meet Erwin Flohr.” 

The OFA Parade Band performs a medley of Armed Forces songs during the annual Memorial Day remembrance ceremony held in Owego, N.Y. on May 26. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

V.F.W. Post 1371 presented the colors, and the OFA parade band, under the direction of Lindsay Williams, performed the National Anthem. Later in the program, the band played a medley of Armed Forces songs.  

Pastor Jay Geistdorfer delivered the invocation and shared, “On behalf of the U.S. Marine Corp., I am proud to be a veteran. We lift our hearts to honor the brave men and women who laid down their lives for the freedom we hold dear,” adding, “Today, we pause to honor the man who carried this sacred tradition forward with a passion and unwavering dedication, Jim Raftis, Sr. For decades, he was a voice for the fallen and a faithful steward of remembrance. His legacy lives on in this very gathering.”

Barbara introduced the Memorial Day ceremony’s special speaker, Erwin Flohr of the Netherlands, who, since 2008, has visited and decorated the graves of Tioga County service members buried in overseas cemeteries. 

From left, Dr. Jim Raftis, Jr., Dorolyn Perry, Erwin Flohr, and Theresa Raftis pose at the memorials in remembrance of Jim Raftis, Sr., on Memorial Day in Owego, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Barbara said, “Because of people like Mr. Flohr, our heroes are remembered.”

Flohr commented, “I am happy to be here on this special day. For years, I have been wondering what it would be like to be in Owego on Memorial Day. I am also a bit sad because I didn’t get to meet Jim Raftis. I will miss the contact we had.”

Erwin continued, “Normally, on Memorial Day weekend, I lay flowers at the graves of Tioga County soldiers who are buried in Margraten in the Netherlands and at Henri-Chapelle in Belgium. I had always sent the pictures to Jim Raftis. Since I am here this weekend, I laid flowers last weekend.”

Erwin shared that after visiting a war museum in the Netherlands with his father as a young boy, he began to better understand the role the Allied Forces played in liberating the Netherlands during WWII.  

From left, Town of Owego Supervisor Donald Castellucci and Town of Owego Historian Peter Gordon welcome Erwin Flohr of the Netherlands to Owego’s Memorial Day ceremony. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Erwin shared, “I decided to adopt a grave as a way to express my gratitude for the freedom that I live in.”

Erwin’s first adopted soldier was John R. Thomas from Greene, N.Y., who rests in Margraten. He and his wife met with the Thomas family in Greene, and the Thomas family also attended Owego’s Memorial Day ceremony.   

It was Erwin’s third grave adoption, James M. LaDue of Waverly, which connected him to Tioga County, N.Y. LaDue’s daughter, Nancy, and granddaughter, Jeannean, attended Monday’s ceremony and had visited LaDue’s grave at Henri-Chapelle in Belgium for the first time last year.

Erwin first came in contact with Jim Raftis, Sr. in 2008, and while searching for adopted soldiers’ information. Their longtime friendship began, and Raftis asked Erwin to consider decorating the graves of other Tioga County soldiers. Today, Erwin lays flowers at six Tioga County soldiers’ graves: four at Margraten and two in Henri-Chapelle.

A beautiful day filled with sunshine welcomed guests to the Memorial Day remembrance ceremony held on May 26 in Owego. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Erwin noted, “It gives me great satisfaction to do this every year, and it’s a way to express my gratitude for freedom. I hope I can do this for many years to come.”

Flohr was recognized and honored in 2017 with proclamations by the Tioga County Legislature and New York State Senate, delivered by John and Carole Schubert of Owego.

A wreath was cast into the Susquehanna, and to honor all of the war casualties who are lost or buried at sea, including Tioga County’s first WWII casualty, Seaman Delmar Dale Sibley, who was aboard the U.S.S. Arizona at Pearl Harbor.  

Lew Sauerbrey placed a wreath at the Civil War Memorial and read the names of Tioga County’s fallen, along with veterans who have passed away since Veterans Day.  

Families and young people line the parade route in downtown Owego during the annual Memorial Day parade held on May 26. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Dennis Mullen, Director of the Tioga County Veterans Service Agency and former Tioga County Legislator since 2016, spoke about his new role. He is also a retired N.Y.S. Trooper and a Marine veteran who served in Liberia.

Mullen offered, “My intention is to keep going what previous director Mike Middaugh, Legislator Marte Sauerbrey, and other legislators developed: one of the best small county veterans offices in the state.”

Mullen explained that Tioga County is home to more than 4,500 veterans and said, “We are here to serve you; come visit our office at 56 Main St. and register,” and gave a nod to his staff, Grace and Suzanne.

In addition, Mullen mentioned a new program being coordinated with Tioga County schools, where graduating seniors entering the Armed Forces will be considered for an award. That award, Mullen said, will be named after Jim Raftis, Sr. and in memory of his vast accomplishments for veterans.

Owego Elementary students and parents march during the annual Memorial Day parade held on May 26  in downtown Owego. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Father Jim Muscatella of Blessed Trinity and St. Patrick’s Parishes offered the benediction. A gun salute and volley were performed by the V.F.W. Post 1371, and Steve Palinosky played “Taps.”

Prior to the remembrance ceremony, MaryBeth Jones and this writer read names of deceased veterans buried throughout Tioga County cemeteries. 

The Owego River Hawks Color Guard marches during the annual Memorial Day parade held on May 26  in downtown Owego. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

V.F.W. Auxiliary members march during the annual Memorial Day parade held on May 26  in downtown Owego. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Special guest Erwin Flohr, of the Netherlands, speaks to guests attending the Memorial Day remembrance ceremony in Owego, N.Y. on May 26. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

An Owego Elementary student carries a flag to the memorial basket of remembrance. Standing are Barbara Bilbrey and George Carrigan. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Dennis Mullen, Director of the Tioga County Veterans Service Agency and a former Tioga County Legislator, speaks to guests at the Memorial Day remembrance ceremony in Owego on May 26. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Local police officials lead the annual Memorial Day parade in Owego on May 26. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

The Tioga County Sheriff and several local government officials march during the annual Memorial Day parade in Owego, N.Y. on May 26. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Veterans from Tioga Post 401 ride in a classic car during the annual Memorial Day parade in Owego, N.Y. on May 26. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

A contingency of area first responders and fire trucks concluded the annual Memorial Day parade in Owego, N.Y. on May 26. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Nancy LaDue, the daughter of fallen WWII soldier James M. LaDue of Waverly, accompanied by her daughter Jeannean, hold hands over their hearts during the National Anthem at the Memorial Day remembrance ceremony in Owego, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

