‘Tree planting’ honors the life of Rita Kellogg

By Dick Zavatto and Jessica Spaccio —

Friends and family gathered on Saturday, May 10, near the Pump House off McCarty Street in Candor for a tree-planting ceremony in honor of Rita Kellogg. Rita, the owner of Side Hill Acres goat farm in Candor and long-time president of the Candor Chamber of Commerce, passed away in April.

The ceremony featured Roy Yarrington, who spoke about Arbor Day, which in New York State is April 25 and the significance of the Red Maple, followed by Candor Mayor Gwen Isham with some remembrances of Rita. Dianna Houck then led a few friends in the gospel favorite, “How Great Thou Art.” Bob White sang and played on his guitar the country song, “Daisy a Day.”

Several of those gathered spoke on the impact that Rita had on both individuals and the community. Candor is known locally as the “small town with a big heart” and Rita brought that phrase to life with her petite frame, huge heart, and ambition.

Dick Zavatto closed the event with a quote from Helen Keller’s and the poem, “A Limb Has Fallen From the Family Tree.”

The Red Maple tree was planted by Roy Yarrington, Mike Blake, Sam Baranski, Art Lundgren, and Rita’s son Rob Kellogg. Photos of the Kellogg family were taken with the tree.