Date set for 20th Annual TSB Car and Truck Show

Tioga State Bank recently announced their 20th Annual Car and Truck Show will take place on Wednesday, July 9, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at East Waverly Park in Waverly, N.Y.  

Whether you own a classic, muscle, or antique car or truck, this is the perfect opportunity to display your prized possession and connect with other enthusiasts. The event promises to be a fun and memorable experience for all attendees. 

For more information or to register online and receive a free gift, please visit tiogabank.com/car-and-truck-show.

The bank encourages everyone to spread the word to family and friends.

In case of inclement weather, a rain date has been set for Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

