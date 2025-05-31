Getthere Transportation to Employment Program Offers Essential Transportation Assistance to Workers in Five-County Area

Workers in Broome, Tioga, Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego Counties now have access to an expanded range of transportation services to assist with getting to work through Getthere’s Transportation to Employment Program (TEP).

The program offers multiple features designed to meet the needs of workers who have recently been employed or accepted an employment offer but have difficulty getting to their workplace, including Short-Term Transportation Assistance with the intent to help individuals access work sites in the immediate future, such as bus passes, cab rides, and gas cards; and an individualized and sustainable transportation plan that will allow a client to save money in order to afford long-term transportation on their own.

“TEP helps break down barriers to employment, which is gratifying to be a part of,” said Transportation to Employment Coordinator Stan Varghese. “We’ve helped hundreds of individuals achieve long-term employment so far, and I look forward to helping many more as the program continues.”

For more information about Getthere, employers and community members can call (855) 373-4040 or visit the Rural Health Network of SCNY website at https://rhnscny.org.