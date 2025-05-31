Owego Apalachin CSD Receives National Recognition for Music Education Support For The Seventh Time

The Owego Apalachin Central School District has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding support and commitment to music education. Now in its 26th year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in providing music access and education to all students.

Two awards are given each year: Best Communities for Music Education (BCME) for school districts and the SupportMusic Merit Award (SMMA) for individual school sites. Both reach K-12 schools and districts throughout the U.S. and offer opportunities to increase awareness and support for music programs. Over 1,000 districts and individual school sites (public, private, charter, parochial) were recognized for having the highest commitment to producing exceptional music programs.

“We take great pride in fostering a learning environment where music education is not only supported but celebrated,” said Superintendent Dr. Corey Green. “This national recognition from The NAMM Foundation validates the incredible work of our educators and the dedication of our students. Receiving the Best Communities for Music Education designation will further strengthen our commitment to providing high-quality music experiences, expand opportunities for student engagement, and ensure that the arts remain a vital part of every child’s education in our district.”

“Music education is important to me as it opens doors to a whole new side of school,” said OFA senior Joey Mikels.

He added, “Being involved in the music department, you have so many opportunities and adventures that await you. Music has been a resource to me as I can relate to it, play it, and share it with others. It helps to tie us to one another and grow through song. And I’m so very thankful for it!”

For more information about The NAMM Foundation, visit www.nammfoundation.org.