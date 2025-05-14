Tee Up the Neon: Tioga Chamber’s 21st Annual Golf Tournament Goes Totally 80s! 

Break out the leg warmers and cassette tapes, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce’s 21st Annual Golf Tournament is coming with a totally rad ’80s theme! Presented by Visions Federal Credit Union and Tioga Downs Casino Resort, this sold-out event will be held at Tioga Downs Golf Club on Friday, May 16, 2025. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10:00 a.m.

This year’s tournament brings together golfers from major companies throughout Tioga, Broome, and Northern Pennsylvania for a day of spirited play, themed costumes, and networking on the green. Golfers are encouraged to channel their favorite 80s music icons, from Madonna to Prince, as they compete in style.

Major sponsors helping make this event a success include TAMCO Management Group, Lockheed Martin, Wagner Lumber Co., and Highland Associates.

“This tournament is one of our favorite times of the year, and the fact that we’re sold out in our 21st year is incredible,” said Sabrina Henriques, PhD, President and CEO of the Tioga County Chamber. “We are so grateful to our sponsors and the community for their continued support. I can’t wait to hit the course dressed as my favorite ’80s music star.”

The Chamber Golf Tournament is a flagship event that brings the business community together in fun and fellowship while raising support for Chamber programs. To learn more about the tournament and other Chamber events and activities, visit www.tiogachamber.com.