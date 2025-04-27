Protesting in America

By Wendy Post —

The resurgence of protests felt during the pandemic continues; this time organized throughout communities and focused on DOGE cuts, democracy, and, more recently, the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia – a 29-year-old from El Salvador who was deported from the U.S. in March, a move that has prompted a legal showdown over the administration’s immigration policy.

Owego, New York, is no stranger to these protests, with a courthouse square that is positioned in perfect view of traffic coming through town across the Court Street Bridge.

Earlier in the month, protesters of Indivisible Tioga NY, a group orchestrated by Owego resident and former Owego Mayor Kevin Millar, assembled.

The handful of protesters arrived with signs and umbrellas on April 5, and for the first rally. Handmade signs carried messages with them, like “Deport Musk,” “Protect Democracy,” and “Keep Your Hands Off,” which were the themes of the early April rally.

Although the rally in Owego was peaceful, complaints arrived later that day about a flag that was displayed upside down and was touching the ground. This happened on April 5 in front of the Veterans Memorial, which honors our county’s fallen.

But displaying a flag upside down is nothing new and has been utilized as a form of protest for at least 50 years. In fact, in Spence v. Washington (1974), the Supreme Court upheld the right of a student to display a U.S. flag upside down from his dorm room with a black peace sign taped to it, marking this as a freedom of expression allowed by the Constitution’s First Amendment.

However, to further define things, the U.S. Flag Code, which is not legally enforceable, specifically states that the flag is not to be inverted “except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.”

With a nation that is split on its political viewpoints, as evidenced by current affairs and, of course, the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column, from a local viewpoint, many Democratic voters continue to voice their displeasure with the loss of last November’s election and with the current leadership in our country.

Without getting deep into politics, the protesters have been peaceful thus far in their protests, but they caused a bit of a stir with the earlier protest surrounding the flag.

Although displayed upside down during the April 5 protest, the flag, in a photo sent to The Owego Pennysaver following the gathering, was touching the ground and was in direct view of the Veterans Memorial.

In accordance with the American Flag Code, although an inverted display is allowable as a signal of distress, it must not touch the ground. In fact, persons who knowingly mutilate, deface, defile, burn, trample, or let it touch anything beneath where it is hung are punishable by a fine, according to 18 U.S. Code 700, and even jail time.

This touching of the flag on the grounds of the Veterans Memorial caused some displeasure within the community and beyond. Most, on social media, wrote that they supported peaceful protests but also expressed some anger that the flag was touching the ground and was visible to passersby.

On April 19 another protest was taking shape; this one was called a Day of Action. The poster circulating for the gathering also referred to the 50501 Movement (https://www.fiftyfifty.one/), an effort to protest and respond to what the group feels are “illegal actions of the Trump administration.”

According to the group’s website, they plan to continue this momentum.

When a couple of area veterans heard about the upcoming rally, it sparked memories of the flag that was visible on the ground on April 5 and raised concerns that it might happen again. But on Saturday, Easter weekend, Ralph Trenchard and his dad, of the same name, both veterans, decided to take action.

With one single American flag, the pair stood throughout the afternoon holding the flag upright and making the flag displayed upside down less visible to traffic passing by. One might note that the counter-protest against the display of the flag was peaceful, providing a silent message.

The veterans also communicated with the organizers of the April 19 protest ahead of time, letting them know their intentions and expressing their concerns about turning the flag upside down in front of the monuments that honor the community’s fallen heroes.

The younger Trenchard noted, following the protest, that although comments were made to him and his dad that felt disrespectful, and conversations became a little heated, things remained peaceful, and Trenchard stated that they remained polite with folks.

We also spoke with Marissa Kresge of Owego, one of the organizers for the Day of Action. Although she confirmed that the 50501 Movement was happening, she stated that Saturday’s gathering was for Indivisible Tioga NY, a group orchestrated by Kevin Millar.

Kresge spoke of the protest briefly and shared her frustration regarding government overreach with the Trump administration.

“We [the people] are the ones who put him in office; we are the ones who can take him out,” said Kresge, as protesters continued to arrive with their signs for a day of protesting in the square.

As for the Trenchards, the youngest stated that he felt he needed to do something but wasn’t sure what to do. He was so upset about the flag touching the ground at the memorial, as were others.

Trenchard added, “The flag represents all of us. When we turn the flag upside down, we turn our backs on those who have served, died, and are still missing.”

He continued, “Our nation’s flag represents us as united as we ARE. Just because we are divided on politics does not mean we are divided as a nation.”

It is hoped that, through this protest and counter-protest of sorts, the community is taking a step toward communicating and that things continue to remain civil – as they always do in Owego.