Hyde Park readied for opening day of Owego Little League on Saturday!

Hyde Park readied for opening day of Owego Little League on Saturday!Photo from the Work Bee by Sebby S. Truesdail.

Posted By: psadvert April 24, 2025

On Sunday, April 13, volunteers gathered for a Work Bee Day at Owego Little League.

Hyde Park readied for opening day of Owego Little League on Saturday!

Photo from the Work Bee by Sebby S. Truesdail.

The crew is working hard to prepare things for the 73rd season of Owego Little League, which kicks off on April 26 with a parade from Talcott Street to Hyde Park for opening day ceremonies, which begin at 9 a.m.

Hyde Park readied for opening day of Owego Little League on Saturday!

Photo from the Work Bee by Sebby S. Truesdail.

The parade departs from the police station on Temple Street at 8:30 a.m. 

Hyde Park readied for opening day of Owego Little League on Saturday!

Photo from the Work Bee by Sebby S. Truesdail.

If you wish to take part in the parade and/or opening ceremonies, contact Owego Little League at owegolittleleague@gmail.com to confirm as soon as possible.

 

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Hyde Park readied for opening day of Owego Little League on Saturday!"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*