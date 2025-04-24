Hyde Park readied for opening day of Owego Little League on Saturday!

On Sunday, April 13, volunteers gathered for a Work Bee Day at Owego Little League.

The crew is working hard to prepare things for the 73rd season of Owego Little League, which kicks off on April 26 with a parade from Talcott Street to Hyde Park for opening day ceremonies, which begin at 9 a.m.

The parade departs from the police station on Temple Street at 8:30 a.m.

If you wish to take part in the parade and/or opening ceremonies, contact Owego Little League at owegolittleleague@gmail.com to confirm as soon as possible.