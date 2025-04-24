Candor Daffodil Festival set for April 26; Event is bittersweet for Kellogg family

By Wendy Post —

The Candor Daffodil Festival will take place on Saturday, April 26, at the Candor Ball Park, located at 40 Spencer Ave. and McCarty Street, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

With over 100 local vendors, kids’ activities, live music on three stages, as well as food trucks, wine, and beer, the event is longstanding in the community, and celebrates spring!

Hosted by the Candor Chamber of Commerce, organizers work hard to bring the event to the community each year. One chamber member, however, will be greatly missed this year.

Rita Kellogg, owner of Side Hill Acres, alongside her husband Russell, passed away on April 5, 2025. According to Rita’s granddaughter, Karissa Kellogg, Rita was the president of the Candor Chamber of Commerce and had been organizing the Daffodil Festival since 2020.

Her presence this year will surely be missed.

“It will be different without my grandmother here this year,” said Karissa, who will be running a table at the ball field this year. The Goat Farm, she added, will be open all day, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., for tours.

In the past, and during Candor events, the Kelloggs set up vendors on their property, extending the venue further. Her goats, who provide delight to all, have always greeted guests who tour the facility.

The goat products grace the entrance to the goat barn; a favorite is the soaps, which Karissa hopes to have on hand at the ball field table.

Rita Kellogg will be remembered always for her crafts and gifts to the community and for her kindness and heart. This year, especially, may the flowers that bloom be a reminder that all things start anew.

For now, and as the Kellogg family processes their loss, Side Hill Acres, located at 79 Spencer Rd. in Candor, remains open, and operations are able to continue. Pay them a visit or check them out at https://www.sidehillacres.org/.

As for the Daffodil Festival, Maria Cole and other chamber members and volunteers have combined forces to bring the Daffodil Festival to the community again this year.

This is a free event for all! Visit candornychamber.org for a full listing of events.