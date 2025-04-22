Matt Howe Memorial Chicken BBQ held; New York reminds motorists to ‘Move Over’

On Saturday, April 12, the Matt Howe Memorial Chicken BBQ took place at the Owego VFW. Howe, who was 45, of Owego, died the night of March 18, 2019 from injuries he sustained after his DOT truck was hit by a tractor-trailer on March 13, 2019.

The crash happened on Route 17 westbound in Tioga County, between Exit 63 to Lounsberry and Exit 62 to Nichols. A DOT crew was performing highway safety work when the vehicle was struck.

In October of that same year, a portion of the State Highway System in Tioga County was designated as the “Dennis ‘Matt’ Howe Memorial Highway.” New York’s “Move Over” campaign honors Matt’s legacy by encouraging motorists to actively practice safe driving habits: slow down, move over, and remain alert in work zones.