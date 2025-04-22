Former Village Of Candor Mayor Sentenced To Jail Time For Stealing Village Funds

New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli and State Police Superintendent Steven G. James recently announced that former Village of Candor Mayor Eric Halstead was sentenced to 60 days in jail for his theft of $23,000 in village funds.

“Halstead was elected to serve his community but chose instead to steal from it,” DiNapoli said. “He now faces the consequences of his crime. Public corruption does lasting damage to people’s confidence in the institutions that exist to serve them. My thanks to Tioga County District Attorney Kirk Martin and State Police Superintendent Steven James for partnering with my office to ensure that justice was served in this case.”

State Police Superintendent James said, “The sentencing of Mr. Halstead demonstrates the vital collaborative work of our law enforcement partners focused on the same goal: holding those who break our laws accountable. The victims in this case are the people of New York who put their trust in the former Village of Candor Mayor. I commend our State Police members, our partners at the Comptroller’s Office, and Tioga County District Attorney’s Office for their commitment to investigating those who prey on the unsuspecting public for their own gain.”

Halstead’s crime was uncovered when unusual entries referring to ATM withdrawals and a “Mayor’s discretionary fund” were found in the village’s records. A subsequent investigation by DiNapoli’s office and law enforcement determined that Halstead stole $23,519 in village funds from February 2017 to May 2023. At random intervals, he put money back into the village’s accounts totaling $19,302.

Halstead served as Candor’s mayor from 2012 until his resignation in July 2024. He pled guilty to grand larceny in the third degree in January 2025 and paid full restitution.

He was sentenced before Judge Adam R. Schumacher in Tioga County Court. As part of his sentence, he is barred from running for public office ever again.