‘Indivisible Tioga NY’ holds rally in Owego

By Wendy Post

A “Hands Off” Rally brought protesters to the streets around the region on Saturday, April 5, and across the nation. Locally, area residents formed a rally hosted by Indivisible Tioga NY at the Courthouse Square in Owego.

Speakers planned for the rally included two local ministers, a community leader, a member of the community, a former Social Security employee, and a representative of Citizen Action.

The rally was in protest to the cuts that are being made and President Trump’s current administration, according to an earlier release received by Owego resident Kevin Millar.