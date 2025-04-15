‘Indivisible Tioga NY’ holds rally in Owego

‘Indivisible Tioga NY’ holds rally in OwegoA “Hands Off” Rally was held in Binghamton, N.Y. on April 5, as well as in other areas across the nation. Photo provided.

Posted By: psadvert April 15, 2025

By Wendy Post

A “Hands Off” Rally brought protesters to the streets around the region on Saturday, April 5, and across the nation. Locally, area residents formed a rally hosted by Indivisible Tioga NY at the Courthouse Square in Owego.

‘Indivisible Tioga NY’ holds rally in Owego

A rally, hosted by Indivisible Tioga NY, brought protesters to the Courthouse Square in Owego on Saturday, April 5. (Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail)

Speakers planned for the rally included two local ministers, a community leader, a member of the community, a former Social Security employee, and a representative of Citizen Action.

‘Indivisible Tioga NY’ holds rally in Owego

A rally, hosted by Indivisible Tioga NY, brought protesters to the Courthouse Square in Owego on Saturday, April 5. (Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail)

The rally was in protest to the cuts that are being made and President Trump’s current administration, according to an earlier release received by Owego resident Kevin Millar.

‘Indivisible Tioga NY’ holds rally in Owego

A rally, hosted by Indivisible Tioga NY, brought protesters to the Courthouse Square in Owego on Saturday, April 5. (Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail)

‘Indivisible Tioga NY’ holds rally in Owego

A rally, hosted by Indivisible Tioga NY, brought protesters to the Courthouse Square in Owego on Saturday, April 5. (Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail)

‘Indivisible Tioga NY’ holds rally in Owego

A “Hands Off” Rally was held in Owego, N.Y. on April 5, as well as in other areas across the nation. Photo provided.

‘Indivisible Tioga NY’ holds rally in Owego

A “Hands Off” Rally was held in Binghamton, N.Y. on April 5, as well as in other areas across the nation. Photo provided by Ellen and John Samsel.

‘Indivisible Tioga NY’ holds rally in Owego

A “Hands Off” Rally was held in Binghamton, N.Y. on April 5, as well as in other areas across the nation. Photo provided by Ellen and John Samsel.

‘Indivisible Tioga NY’ holds rally in Owego

A “Hands Off” Rally was held in Binghamton, N.Y. on April 5, as well as in other areas across the nation. Photo provided by Ellen and John Samsel.

‘Indivisible Tioga NY’ holds rally in Owego

A “Hands Off” Rally was held in Binghamton, N.Y. on April 5, as well as in other areas across the nation. Photo provided by Ellen and John Samsel.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

2 Comments on "‘Indivisible Tioga NY’ holds rally in Owego"

  1. Donna Day | April 15, 2025 at 9:03 am | Reply

    I understand the use of the upside down flag…however the disrespect of the flag lying in the mud? Disgusting!

  2. Debbie | April 15, 2025 at 10:34 am | Reply

    What a disrespect to the American Flag!

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*