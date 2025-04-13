Maple Weekends in Tioga County concluded last weekend, wrapping up New York State’s promotion of sugar shacks, woods, farms, and farm stores. The events took place on the weekends of March 22 and 23, and March 29 and 30 around New York State.

Three of Tioga County’s Maple Farms, Thohill, SweeTrees Maple, and Lawton’s Maple, were hosts to tours, demonstrations, samples, and so much more. To learn more about products made in Tioga County, places to go, or things to do, visit www.experiencetioga.com.