Coughlin & Gerhart, LLP Welcomes Lindsey L. Johnson, Esq. to Firm

Coughlin & Gerhart, LLP recently announced that Lindsey L. Johnson has joined the firm as an Associate, bringing experience in estate planning, trust and estate administration, and real estate matters. She will be based at the firm’s Owego Office.

Johnson earned her Juris Doctor from Albany Law School in 2019 and was admitted to the New York State Bar in 2020. Before joining Coughlin & Gerhart, she practiced at Levene Gouldin & Thompson, LLP, where she worked closely with clients on a range of estate and real estate matters.

Johnson is an active member of the legal community, she is involved with the New York State, Broome County, and Tompkins County Bar Associations, currently serving as Vice President of the Tompkins County Bar Association. She is also a graduate of the Broome Leadership Institute (Class of 2024), reflecting her dedication to leadership and professional development.

Johnson has contributed to legal education, presenting on “Wills v. Trusts” for the Broome County Bar Association CLE. She has also been published in the Albany Law Review authoring “Urban Creep in Upstate New York: Optimizing the Preservation of Agricultural Land.” in the Albany Law Review.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lindsey to our team,” said Rachel Abbott, Managing Partner of Coughlin & Gerhart.

“Her experience in estate planning and real estate, along with her deep roots in Broome, Tioga and Tompkins counties, makes her a valuable asset to our firm as we continue to grow and strengthen our trust and estates practice. Lindsey’s dedication to her clients and the community aligns perfectly with our firm’s commitment to providing trusted legal counsel, and we look forward to the positive impact she will have,” said Abbott.