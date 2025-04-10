Guest Editorial: The Impacts of Sexual Assault

By Sarah DiNunzio, A New Hope Center, and on behalf of the Tioga County Mental Health Subcommittee —

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM). This year’s theme, “Together We Act, United We Change,” speaks to the importance of working together to address and prevent sexual violence.

Sexual violence is the term for any type of unwanted sexual contact and includes sexual abuse, sexual assault, and sexual harassment. People of all ages, races, genders, sexual orientations, religions, professions, and incomes are survivors of sexual violence. Statistics show that every 68 seconds another American is sexually assaulted, and every 9 minutes that victim is a child (RAINN.org).

The impacts of sexual violence are far-reaching, with potential short- and long-term consequences on the health and well-being of the survivor. Common emotional reactions to sexual violence include guilt, shame, fear, numbness, and feelings of isolation. Psychological effects of sexual violence can range from anxiety and depression to Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and eating disorders. Physical impacts can involve injuries or infections, while economic impacts may include the victim’s medical expenses and time out of work.

Communities are also impacted by sexual violence. Schools, workplaces, and neighborhoods may feel fear, anger, or disbelief when they learn a sexual assault happened in their community. Additionally, there are financial costs to communities, including medical services, criminal justice costs, crisis and mental health expenses, and the lost contributions of victims. These impacts underscore why it is important for all of us to care about sexual violence and for each of us to take steps to promote the safety and well-being of others.

How can you participate in SAAM? Take a photo and tag A New Hope Center on social media on “Wear Denim Day,” April 30. Contact A New Hope Center for stickers to wear.

Submit survivor artwork to be displayed on A New Hope Center’s social media to amys@anewhopecenter.org

In addition, we can work daily to create a safer community for all. Challenge harmful misconceptions about sexual violence when you hear them. Foster safer communities by modeling healthy relationships and consent. Believe and support survivors. Encourage victims/ survivors to contact Tioga County’s crime victims’ organization for support and information, A New Hope Center, at (607) 687-6866.

Encourage victims/ survivors who need mental health care to reach out to Tioga County Mental Hygiene by calling (607) 687-4000.