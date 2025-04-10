Readers’ Column for the week of April 6, 2025

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any messages. To allow more callers to be heard, please try to limit your comments to 100 words or fewer.

Thank you for publishing the big, beautiful photos and the highlights of the history of the growth of businesses and the community within the past 100 years in Tioga County in your latest Progress edition – Tri-Town, The Cellar Restaurant, and more. And the Newark Valley Historical Society, a remarkable institution that has been almost exclusively run by a dedicated group of volunteers for nearly 50 years, currently offers public and school tours, as well as a wedding venue special, all-day events such as Bluebell Days, hiking along its wooded trails, Apple Festival to remember the ‘good ole days’ and the residents, past and present, who are continuing to make it all possible.

~

The value is greater than you can imagine. The rewards will last forever. The offer is made to you. The price is higher than you could ever pay. The purchase price is being paid for you by another. This gift is offered at no cost to you. If you confess with your mouth, “Jesus is Lord,” and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. This is a limited-time offer. Now is the time.

~

Helping Hands Food Pantry, serving Berkshire, Richford and Speedsville, is taking sign-ups for an Easter food box. You should reside in one of these areas. Distribution will be on Thursday, April 17. Pickup time will be assigned when you sign up. Come to the pantry during regular hours, or call either (607) 657-2501 or (607) 657-8158 between now and April 11.

~

Recent research concerning DNA has shown that evolution from microbes to man is not possible. Most mutations are destructive to DNA. No new information is ever introduced. Mutations that cause a benefit for an organism in one way cause a loss of benefit in other ways. The idea that mutations are gradually causing new organisms is a false assumption made by those who believe in evolution. There is no real evidence for this idea.

~

To all the NYSEG customers, you need to contact Governor Hochul; she is the one who is pushing NYSEG mandates and allowing increases to go through. I contacted Tom O’Mara’s office, and he said another increase is due to start in May. People need to let their voices be heard. NYSEG customer service has no control over pricing.

~

I’ve seen a dozen eggs for $5.79 up to $8.00-plus. They say that the chicken had a disease and that millions of our chickens were put down. If that is true, why hasn’t the cost of chicken meat gone sky-high? Covid drove food prices up; they will never come down, the same thing with the eggs.

National Political Viewpoints

Why do you think billionaires are supporting Trump? Think about it. They really don’t have your best interests at heart.

~

Joe Biden doesn’t want to be president again. Why would he want to be involved in such a pissing match? I’m sure he’s happy sitting on the beach with a fancy drink and Jill.

~

About four months ago, a kid named Jack Doughlas Teixera was sentenced to 15 years in prison for unlawfully disclosing classified National Defense Information. Yet our chief officers did the same. Does anyone else think we have a double standard in this country?

~

The right has made me rethink my views on evolution. I don’t think apes could be that bestial.

~

Things we’ll never hear: Waltz, You’re fired!

~

It’s idiots all the way down.

~

I see the new adaptation of Snow White is not doing well. Instead of doing over stories that have already had a screen adaptation done well (meaning, sticking close to the original story and honoring the talent of the author), Disney might better get busy and look for tales from countries and/or cultures that haven’t yet been represented, which must have their own beloved stories and legends; bringing fresh, new representations of cultures to audiences.

~

Please spare us yet another season of anti-cat and pro-cat comments in this column! How many years has it been? Two, three, five? By the way, the first immigrants who arrived on these shores decimated the indigenous population with disease(s) carried by the rats onboard the ships. Maybe if there had been a few more cats.

~

MAGA folks should understand that when you complain about the Democratic Party, you are showing your true colors: white privilege, white supremacy, xenophobia, cruelty, and absolute immorality. Any of you who wave a flag with both Trump and God in the same sentence are defaming the power and love of God’s grace. You have no right to complain about anything, so don’t. People are burning Teslas out of fear, desperation, and rage at the audacity and arrogance of Musk and his tech bros wielding abusive power in order to fire people and ruin lives. But you don’t get it. Enjoy living in your bubble, free of the concerns of the real world out there.

~

“And it’s not just Republicans on the take. The speed at which the wealth of the super-wealthy has grown under successive Republican and Democratic regimes is blinding. Already, the American system was corrupt with its lobbyists, but now the Supreme Court has legalized unlimited campaign spending. The era of elite impunity has been ongoing, at least since zero bankers were prosecuted for the financial crisis, and Trump’s first election drove that home further. It’s too cheap and too easy to pay off the politicians for exculpation after the crime is done.” Donald Trump’s greatest scam of All Is Unfolding Right in front of us. Slate. Alexander Sammon. March 28, 2025.

~

Are you proud of your president’s behavior? No problems with the threats, demands, intimidation, extortion, and blackmail against anyone that doesn’t 100% support him? His latest targets are lawyers and judges who dare to stand up to him. Personally, I’m embarrassed, yes, we need change but not his vindictiveness, he seems determined to destroy our Constitution so he can be a King.

~

Another legal migrant was shipped to El Salvador by mistake. Trump and Vance: get on Air Force One and go to get him. You screwed up. Fix it! Too many screw ups, no details or follow up. Sad, embarrassing, un-American!

~

What a shame, joke, stupid Administration we have. Trump wants to control everything and does not even know when his people have leaked top-secret information. Please put people in charge who have knowledge and brains. Maybe someone who has experience. The administration is not transparent. They are as clear as flannel underwear. What an embarrassing group of people.

~

Since Israel has the bomb, shouldn’t other countries in that part of the world have the same option? Isn’t this being hypocritical?

~

Ronald Hump had a real brainstorm. Ronald figured that anything that his little brain thought was good was good. Anything that his little brain thought was bad was bad. Ronald’s little brain was conditioned to think this way ever since he had been a spoiled, rich boy. Now all of his conditioning was coming to good use. He would decide what is good for everyone and what is bad for everyone. You see, Ronald only cared about himself. Whatever anyone else thought, needed, wanted, or deserved didn’t matter unless it was something that Ronald’s little brain agreed with. Yes, sir, Ronald Hump had it all figured out.

~

MAGA people who receive Social Security need to prepare yourselves for your checks to stop. Unfortunately, by electing Trump you have endangered yourselves just like everybody else. You are not an exception. Also be prepared for outbreaks of bird flu. You MAGA farmers should prepare yourselves. Again, by voting for Trump, you are endangering yourselves. You are not an exception.

~

Did you know Senator Gillibrand is the proud cosponsor of the Social Security Expansion Act of 2025, which would expand benefits by $2,400 per year and ensure the program is fully funded for the next 75 years?

~

“And they should’ve known someone from The Atlantic was there because, after 10 messages, Goldberg chimed in to say, ‘You’ve reached your free article limit. Please log in to continue.’” — Stephen Colbert

~

“Apparently, the reporter was mistakenly added to the group chat by Trump’s national security adviser. This adviser can’t catch a break. Today, he sat down and butt-dialed the nuclear codes to North Korea.” — Jimmy Fallon