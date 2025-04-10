Tioga County Property Transactions

On March 25, 2025, property located at New Street, Town of Owego, from Jamie Saddlemire to RFD Enterprises LLC for $28,000.

On March 26, 2025, property located at 129 Gardner Rd., Town of Owego, from Pamela Rutland and Michele Ward to Harry, Anne, and Elizabeth Vanbuskirk for $230,000.

On March 26, 2025, property located at 431 Loder St., Village of Waverly, from Suzanne Conrad to Tylor Seeley for $75,000.

On March 26, 2025, property located at 4 Delray Ave., Village of Candor, from Laverne Quick Sr. to John Carson for $145,000.

On March 26, 2025, property located at 84 Main St., Village of Owego, from Hilda Conden by Atty. In Fact and Richard Blake as Atty. in Fact to Ov El Owego LLC for $255,000.

On March 26, 2025, property located at 128 Elm St., Village of Owego, from Matthew Jump Jr. to Patrick Sullivan for $20,000.

On March 27, 2025, property located at 132 Wright Rd., Town of Candor, from Austin and Cortney Wojtalewski to Sean and Colleen Presher for $30,000.

On March 28, 2025, property located at 4 Sherwood Dr., Town of Owego, from Charles and Kelly Whitney to Kelly and Scott Nunn for $404,000.

On March 28, 2025, property located at 10 N. Circle Dr., Town of Owego, from James and Jamie Fuller to Charlotte Fuller for $115,000.

On March 28, 2025, property located at 15 Canterbury Dr., Town of Owego, from Christine George to Keegan Donnelly for $215,000.

On March 28, 2025, property located at 178 Belknap Rd., Town of Owego, from Boncidium LLC to Constance and Luke Bumbalough for $140,000.

On March 28, 2025, property located at 1130 Shady Hill Dr., Town of Owego, from Estate of Tomiko Sakazume to Shady Hill Holdings LLC for $420,000.

On March 31, 2025, property located at 340 Front St., Village of Owego, from Keith and Patricia Sawyer to Patrick and Melissa Mchugh for $355,000.

On March 31, 2025, property located at 64 Paige St., Village of Owego, from Benjamin McCluhan to Kenneth Jacobson for $52,000.

On March 31, 2025, property located at 133 North Main St., Village of Spencer, from North Eastern Holding Company LLC to Tompkins County RE LLC for $345,000.

On March 31, 2025, property located at 160 North Main St., Village of Spencer, from Kyle Sill to Nathan and Brianna Newton for $230,000.