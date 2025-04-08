Owego Diver Kaelyn Katchuk Wins AAU Blue North Diving Title – Earns Spot on AAU International Team

Owego Senior Kaelyn Katchuk won the 3-meter competition at the AAU Blue North Diving Championships held at Connecticut College March 28 – 30 in New London, Conn. Her score of 383.45 earned her a spot on the AAU International Team going to Croatia this summer, as well as the upcoming AAU Indoor and Outdoor National Diving Championships in North Carolina and California.

Kaelyn bested Fredonia diver Elizabeth Pucci-Schaeffer, the 2024 New York State High School diving champion, who was 2nd with 363.85.

In the 1-meter event, Katchuk came in 2nd behind Pucci-Schaeffer’s 363.30 with 324.05.

Diving teams from seven States participated in the event. Kaelyn’s coach, Roger Katchuk, stated, “Kaelyn and Elizabeth are friends, and their paths will cross during their college diving careers. At this point, we’ll need to figure out which competitions make sense to schedule that will help her get ready for joining the Boston University Diving Team this fall.”

Official results can be found at https://diving.scoresandmore.live/MeetShort/3994.