Letter: A need for a balance of power

Dear Editor,

Well, it is pretty obvious now that the current administration is troubling! The president is not aware of military attacks being planned and carried out by his administration, and the other “co president” is eliminating thousands of career government employees in a random, incoherent manner, with the sole purpose being to eliminate federal programs that benefit the citizens of the country.

This has been the plan of the Republican Party since 1980 when President Reagan decided that the somewhat equitable distribution of wealth in this country should be changed to give more wealth to the rich and less to everyone else. He called it “trickle-down economics” but the wealth did not trickle down at all. He also instituted tax cuts for the rich and began the concept that government was the problem. What you see today is a result of his presidency as well as that of George Bush, both of them.

Republicans, or what once was the Republican Party, became aware during this time that their policies were not popular, so they began eliminating as many voters as possible that they believed would vote against them. They also began to plan for a takeover of the government in order to eliminate all liberal democratic programs enacted since the second world war, even though many of these programs were initiated by Republican administrations.

The plan, which developed into Project 2025, would end with the Republican Party not governing but rather ruling, and the Democratic Party being a minority party with no power at all. The Constitution and the rule of law would be eliminated. You are now watching it happen!

It is heartbreaking to witness. The Congress and the Supreme Court are the bodies that have the power to stop this. However, the House and the Senate are controlled by the Republicans, and they have decided to bend their knee to the heathen god they have created. And, of course, the Supreme Court is ruled by the finest ultra-conservative justices money could buy.

However, all is not lost because in our Republic, or what is best described as a representative democracy, the power resides in the people. We elect House and Senate members to represent us.

The next election is in 2026 unless this administration eliminates our right to vote in a free and fair election before then, which is all too possible. At that time it will be essential that we all join together and vote for individuals regardless of party affiliation that will return the balance of power that is the strength of this once great country.

Sincerely,

D.R. Conning, Sr.

Owego, N.Y.