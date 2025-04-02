The Old Coot escapes a male chauvinist bullet

By Merlin Lessler —

A few weeks ago, I commented on the differences between men and women ordering a dozen donuts. A Mars versus Venus thing. Men step to the counter and run through their selections at machine-gun speed; women, not so much.

My long distance friend in Texas, David Kerby, said he would love to see the critical responses I would get from women. The only reaction I received was this one from Tracy Landrum.

She wrote:

Merlin – I love this article! Your description of women couldn’t be more accurate, and I am one of them. I used to wait tables for a living. I cringed when I saw a group of ladies come in. I knew they would select a table they believed would be the most comfortable, regardless of whether it was the only dirty one in the place.

Women like the air conditioning adjusted, the blinds rearranged, and everything they don’t intend to use for their experience OFF the table. After viewing a menu for some time, it’s time to place the order, and now they want to ask what’s good?

Women don’t want to set the server free to tend to another task while they hem and haw over what they should order because then you won’t be available the moment they have decided what they want! (That could lead to missing out on group conversations.)

Ladies have got to get better prepared before stepping up to the line. If you don’t know what you want, take YOUR time, not someone else’s. Not everyone is amused by the hemming and hawing and fumbling for your money while they wait in line behind you. Honestly, women must realize they are holding up the valuable time of those who have already done their groundwork and are prepared! Your observation here is dead on!

Have you seen the Amazon prescription commercial where the man is sixth in line to pick up Mom’s prescription (because she couldn’t just have it delivered by Amazon as he requested) and the man has to wait in line behind the woman who is purchasing a garden item at the pharmacy with no price tag on it? Haha, it captures some of the same behavior you describe here in your article.

Women also love to touch items, smell them, compare them, stare at them, and think about them. It’s a wonder any of us picked a mate! I love that I have a husband who will do the errand running, and HE will be the one to get the order together, step right up, and “chop chop,” out with the order!

He has spent time learning what I like to eat at each restaurant and isn’t shy to print up a menu at home for me to help speed things along before we go out. I think it’s sweet and helpful. I don’t know if all women would agree with that, but it might be a helpful hint to the men who would like to speed things up.

Thanks for a good laugh, I always enjoy your articles. Take Care, Tracey.