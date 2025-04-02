Letter: It has been an honor to serve

Dear Editor,

Many people know that I was raised in Owego and came back as an adult to raise my own child in this amazing small town. Our family has been blessed to be a part of this community!

My husband, Brian, improved many of the houses in the area and served on one of the Village Boards. Our son has been active in the school sports programs as an athlete and announcer, and he even calls games live on WEBO.

I was encouraged by a friend to apply for a part-time position in the Owego Town Clerk’s office. I never thought I would find satisfaction in such a humble position, but I truly did!

This led me to seek election by the Town residents after the retirement of the previous Clerk. It has truly been my honor to serve the good people of Owego!

With our son graduating from OFA in June, we have made the very tough decision to move back to Atlanta. Choosing to leave a job and community I love has been more difficult than anything; but change is a necessary part of growth.

In order to prepare the office for my departure, I have been training my replacement, Pam Brown. She is a lifelong Owego resident and has been actively training for more than a year. The Owego Town Board appointed her to finish my term of office back in January, and she will be seeking election this fall. I am confident she will continue to provide exceptional service to the Town and its residents.

Sincerely,

Mary Kennedy

Town of Owego