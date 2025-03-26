Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Do I look familiar to anyone? It seems I lost my family. Gail has advertised me, but no one has claimed me.

Gail was trying to catch someone else on Glenmary Drive, but I saw food and had to go for it.

Gail thought I might be pregnant, so we went for an ultrasound to find out. Good news, I’m not pregnant, just fat. Like I said, I like food.

I weigh over eight pounds, and I’m about one to two years old. I am a big talker, especially if I smell food. I am going to get spayed and my shots soon.

I don’t particularly like other cats, as I have hissed at those going by me, but I do like people.

If you think you want me, call Gail at (607) 689-3033. Bottles and cans are accepted for donation to help with bills at the Redemption Center in Owego.