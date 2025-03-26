ALDI set to open on April 3; Ribbon Cutting to welcome new store

By Wendy Post —

The newly constructed ALDI, located at 1150 State Route 17C, in the location of the former Treadway Inn Conference Center, will open its doors on Thursday, April 3, at 8:30 a.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony at that time will officially welcome the new store.

Aaron Sumida, Tully Divisional Vice President at ALDI, stated, “At our new Owego ALDI store, shoppers will find that every decision we make, from our product selection to store layout, is to provide our customers with the best products at the lowest possible prices of any national grocer.”

Local shoppers can experience the ALDI difference when the Owego store opens on April 3, ALDI corporate wrote in a press release on Tuesday. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. following the opening.

On March 7 of last year, ALDI was given the green light to move forward with the demolition of the former Treadway Inn Conference Center and the construction of an ALDI, the first of its kind in Owego. The construction was initially planned for completion at the end of 2024, but delays stalled the start of the project.

Now, ALDI will officially open its doors in Owego.

The company, based in Germany, currently has locations in Broome County with stores in Vestal, Johnson City, and Chenango Bridge.

ALDI offers convenient shopping options via in-store, curbside pickup, or delivery at shop.aldi.us. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.