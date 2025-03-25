Ted the Tortoise celebrates a quarter-century birthday!

On March 15, Ted the Tortoise celebrated his quarter-century birthday at the Waterman Conservation Education Center, located at 403 Hilton Rd. in Apalachin.

For the celebration, a board member from the center gave a talk about their sulcata tortoise known as Ted. Ted was enjoying a birthday treat that consisted of two different heads of lettuce and pumpkin puree.

Children were able to create a Ted-themed craft.

Visit www.watermancenter.org or call (607) 625-2221 for more information about the center.