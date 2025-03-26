Tioga County Property Transactions

On March 12, property located at 3049 St. Rt. 17C, Tioga, from Ray Houghton to Chris Gaurnier for $42,500.

On March 14, property located at 178 Main St., Village of Owego, from the Village of Owego to Land O’ Luck LLC for $150,000.

On March 14, property located at 38 Lane Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Levi Davis to Crystal Scymanski for $20,000.

On March 14, property located at 17 Dorothy Rd., Town of Owego, from Daniel Dicamillo to Joseph Farrell and Ashley Zotter-Farrell for $275,000.

On March 17, property located at 258 Rockefeller Rd., Town of Richford, from Quentin Dixon to Mary Schwartz, Brian Schutt, and Waylon Partridge for $25,000.

On March 17, property located at 427 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Dennis and Kathleen Mullen to George and Nancy Vosper for $140,000.

On March 17, property located at 1345 Lillie Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Christine Benjamin to Alicia and Russell Cornell for $165,000.

On March 17, property located at 63 Spencer Ave., Village of Owego, from Sean and April Villanti to Jesse Westfall for $153,000.

On March 17, property located at Ballou Road, Tioga, from Gerald and Linda Hyatt to Ann Blodgett As Trustee and Mary Sadonis As Trustee for $33,358.