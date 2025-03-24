Highway Department Veteran Announces Run for Superintendent

Jeff Blow, a lifelong resident of the Town of Nichols, has recently announced a run for the Town of Nichols Highway Superintendent seat. A veteran of the department, Blow has been employed by the Town Highway Department for the past 17 years.

During this time, according to Blow, he worked for three separate highway superintendents and served as Deputy Highway Superintendent for eight years. He is currently serving as the acting Highway Superintendent and has been in this position since Dec. 25, 2024, following the resignation of the former Highway Superintendent.

In a press release received by Blow’s campaign, he stated, “After careful consideration and conversations with my work crew and family, I have decided to run for the position of highway superintendent.”

He added, “I have been involved with every aspect of the Highway Department, from operating the equipment to snow plowing to office work and employee management. I have a great crew of men to work with and want you to know I will be a working superintendent; you will see me working side by side with my crew, inside equipment, or plowing snow past your house.”

Blow is asking for your support. If you have any questions for him, you can call (607) 699-9770 ext. 3021.