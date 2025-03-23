Local couple invests in the community

By Wendy Post —

John and Stephanie Whitmore, owners of The Cellar Restaurant and the Pumpelly Estate Bed and Breakfast, both located on Front Street in historic downtown Owego, are beautifying several properties in Owego and are moving full speed ahead with their contributions to the community.

Stephanie, who worked for three years in the auction operation at Bostwick Auctions and John, who works with large-scale solar and wind projects, decided to plant seeds in Owego, N.Y., and now the roots are starting to grow.

“We love the community,” said Stephanie, adding, “We have received overwhelming support.”

In June of 2023 the Whitmores opened the Events Center at The Pumpelly House Estate, and following their acquisition of the Front Street Bed and Breakfast. After making landscaping improvements, repairing the pool, repainting the facilities, and the installation of an HVAC system to provide additional comfort to guests, Stephanie and John both stated that things are going well.

With their entry into the historic district of downtown Owego, the Whitmores immediately began supporting the community. Some of the activities they have supported include Village Appreciation Night, Historic Owego Marketplace activities, including serving as a fireworks sponsor for Lights on the River and the Owego Strawberry Festival, and even their recent participation in the Empty Bowls event hosted by Catholic Charities Tompkins/ Tioga Outreach, the Whitmores are investing in the community.

The community is grateful for their support. Pat Hansen, former owner of The Hand of Man and the President of the Historic Owego Marketplace, echoed this sentiment, stating, “They have been wonderful,” and added, “They are very generous and doing great things in Owego; we are lucky to have them.”

To extend their reach further, the Whitmores acquired The Cellar Restaurant on Front Street in Owego following the retirement of owners Bob and Sandy Layman, who operated the restaurant for over 20 years.

Upon their opening on Sept. 15, 2024, regulars were hoping that their favorites would remain on the menu. The Whitmores listened to their customers and kept some of The Cellar classics, like Beef Wellington and Lobster Thermidor and, of course, The Cellar Potato on the menu. In fact, “The Cellar Potato” is the sole remaining menu item from The Cellar’s beginnings.

The reception to the new ownership was almost seamless, with customers, new and old, heading to The Cellar to enjoy its ambiance, fine food, and spirits.

Patron Scott Armstrong of Owego chimed in, stating, “It’s a wonderful continuation and transformation of a legacy fine dining experience.”

The Whitmores recently closed for a short time to make renovations in the restaurant, including opening up to offer a full view of the activities taking place downtown, and repainting and other design upgrades. The river-view dining in the rear of the restaurant remains popular as well and is a favored seating option, with views of the Susquehanna River.

The Whitmores have also added additional seafood dishes to their menu and are open Wednesday through Sunday with a Happy Hour at 3 p.m., and dinner service beginning at 4 p.m. The Cellar Restaurant also offers a Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Facade improvements are planned for the future.

To learn more about The Cellar Restaurant and to view their menu, visit https://cellarowego.com/ or call (607) 687-2016.

To learn more about the Pumpelly Estate Bed and Breakfast and its Events Center, call (607) 687-0510 or visit https://pumpellyestate.com/.