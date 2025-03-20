Tioga County Deed Transfers

On March 4, 2025, property located at 367 Roe Rd., Town of Candor, from Erin Hynes to Bryan and Megan Paxton for $262,650.

On March 4, 2025, property located on Ithaca Road, Town of Candor, from Wayne Andrews Ind. and As Executor to James Bush for $20,000.

On March 5, 2025, property located at 1678 W. River Rd., Town of Nichols, from Kaitlynn Wetzel to Jessie Kolakowski for $220,000.

On March 5, 2025, property located at 10 Eland Dr., Town of Owego, from Barbara and Jeffrey Anderson to Jason and Christa Anderson for $255,000.

On March 6, 2025, property located at 2070 Waits Rd., Town of Owego, from Roger Drew to Adam and Shelby Johnson for $170,000.

On March 6, 2025, property located on Drybrook Road, Town of Candor, from Anthony Huizinga to Jaida and Caleb Nichols for $55,000.

On March 7, 2025, property located at 207 William St., Village of Waverly, from Michael Shaw to Michael and Paige Shaw for $166,000.

On March 7, 2025, property located at 1554 Talmadge Hill Rd. South, Town of Barton, from Shirley Matthews to Michael and Cathy Lanning for $150,000.

On March 7, 2025, property located at 165 Fairfield Dr., Town of Candor, from Scott and Andrea Glaser to Jack Gunther for $70,000.

On March 10, 2025, property located at 126 Del Mauro Rd., Town of Candor, from Holly Gaspard to Melissa Shedden for $50,000.

On March 10, 2025, property located on Sulphur Springs Road, Town of Nichols, from Lucinda Moesch to Andrew and Kathy Miller for $95,000.

On March 10, 2025, property located at 7258 West Creek Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Joseph Tomazin By Atty. In Fact, Joseph Tomazin Jr. As Atty In Fact to Julie Allen for $265,000.

On March 10, 2025, property located on Route 79, Town of Richford, from Dean Housing LLC to Community LD LL for $12,000.

On March 11, 2025, property located at 1096 Owego Rd., Town of Candor, from Randy Storm, Elizabeth Diehl By Atty In Fact, Terrie Storm As Atty In Fact to Roseann Bailey for $159,000.

On March 11, 2025, property located at 25 Eleanor Lane, Town of Spencer, from Steven and Michelle Chaffee to Neile Messenger for $189,900.