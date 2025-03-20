Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of March 3, 2025 through March 9, 2025 there were 134 calls for service. One traffic ticket was issued, and the department responded to two motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests:

Charles D. Beuter, 53, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (felony), unlawful imprisonment in the first degree (felony), assault in the third degree (misdemeanor), menacing in the second degree (misdemeanor), and reckless endangerment in the second degree (misdemeanor) following an investigation of a violent domestic incident. Beuter was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court, and he was held on $150,000 Cash and $100,000 Bail Bond.

Shawn M. Howe, 36, Waverly, N.Y., was picked up on an arrest warrant issued by the Village of Waverly for criminal contempt (misdemeanor). Howe was turned over to the Waverly Police Department for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.