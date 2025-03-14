Renewal Ranch holds Broadway Concert Benefit at St. Paul’s Sanctuary

By Sebby S. Truesdail —

On Feb. 28 and March 1, Renewal Ranch was host to its Broadway Benefit Concert to raise funds for its mission to help those in need. The concert took place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Owego.

There were approximately 20 singers participating.

Organizers would like to thank Rev. Trula Hollywood, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church; Pastor Jay and Dorie Geistdorfer, Owego Nazarene Church; Rebecca Hillman Brainard, Renewal Ranch; and Marti Hillman, Toni Hess, Leslie Kurtz, Susan Zanovitch, Ruth Houser, JoJo Golden, Darlene Morris, Dave and Kathy Shaw, and Molly Shaw for their support of this event.

Renewal Ranch would like to thank each and every participant for supporting them. There were also raffle baskets, a gun raffle by the Owego Police Department, a quilt raffle, and Renewal Ranch shirts were sold for $25. The raffle baskets were Complete Easter, Gardening, Spring Baking, Squishmellow, and Cozy.

You can make donations for Renewal Ranch via Venmo to @Renewal-Ranch-1 to help support. You can also check out their website at www.renewalranch.org.

