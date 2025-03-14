Tales from TCRM: One Community, Many Faces, One Heart

By Galen Morehead —

I’ve lived in this community long enough to see the seasons change, both literally and figuratively. Lately, the figurative seasons have felt particularly harsh. It’s easy to get caught up in the noise, the endless debates, the stark divisions that seem to stretch across every aspect of our lives. Political lines, social viewpoints; they’ve become battlegrounds, and sometimes I find myself feeling a little lost in the crossfire.

Then, I remember my neighbor. Not the one who shares my political bumper sticker, but the one who doesn’t. The one whose yard might be a little messier than mine, or whose kids play music I don’t quite understand. We’re different, sure, but we’re also neighbors. We share this street, this town, this human experience.

That’s where kindness comes in. It’s not about agreeing on everything. It’s about remembering that beneath the surface of our differences, we’re all just people trying to navigate this crazy world. It’s about offering a smile, a helping hand, a listening ear, even when it feels like we’re worlds apart.

At Tioga County Rural Ministry, I see this truth played out every single day. We open our doors to everyone, regardless of their background, their beliefs, or their circumstances. We see families struggling to put food on the table, single parents working multiple jobs, elderly folks facing isolation, and individuals from every walk of life seeking a little bit of support.

There’s the retired teacher, whose pension doesn’t quite stretch far enough anymore. There’s the young construction worker, laid off after a slow season. There’s the single mom, juggling two kids and a part-time job. They might not have anything else in common, but here, in this space, they share a moment of human connection; a kind word, a moment of understanding. They find a sense of community.

It reminds me of Jesus’ words, “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, you must love one another.” (John 13:34). Whether or not you believe in God, it’s a simple message, but it’s a powerful one. It’s a call to look beyond our differences and see humanity in everyone we meet.

Just the other day, a woman came into TCRM. She was visibly distressed, her eyes filled with worry. She was a recent transplant, new to the area, and struggling to find work. She was wearing a political hat that differed from my own political view, but that didn’t matter. As I sat with her, listened to her story, and helped her find some resources, that hat faded into the background. All I saw was a person in need, a neighbor struggling, and, in that moment, kindness was the only language that mattered.

It’s easy to become fractured, to retreat into our own little bubbles, but I believe that kindness is the antidote. It’s the bridge that connects us, the glue that holds us together. It’s the simple act of recognizing our shared humanity, even when it feels like the world is trying to tear us apart, and it starts with our neighbor, whoever they may be.