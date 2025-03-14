Scholarships Shine Light on Character and Citizenship

The Charles H. Bassett Foundation is looking to honor graduating seniors who shine because of their good character and active citizenship. For the 32nd year, the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation will honor graduating seniors from Owego, Candor, Newark Valley, Dryden, Binghamton, Cooperstown, and several other communities with $500 educational awards for college or career and trade training.

Bassett Scholar applications are due to school counselors by April 1 and scholarship presentations will be held in May.

More than three dozen students will be recognized for their outstanding contributions to school communities in honor of families and individuals who have been role models for great service to others.

On Saturday, May 17, the third Tom’s Toy Tour scholarship fundraiser for the Bassett Foundation will once again be hosted in Owego by Tom McEnteer, a regional historian and master collector of children’s toys.

If you enjoy toys, you will love Tom’s Toy World. For more information, contact Bob Bassett at chbyouthfoundation37@gmail.com.